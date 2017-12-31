Jekyll + Github + Forestryio (@forestryio) is a killer combo. It lightspeeds and makes CMS development "baby easy".
Write front-end code with Gatsby, Hugo, Jekyll or Vuepress and push to your Git repo. Forestry will pull in your commits and update the CMS.
Invite your team to create content in a rich UI. Their updates get committed back without merge conflicts.
Your editing team deserves a powerful admin interface. Customize each page with Forestry’s rich editing fields.
Login from your yoursite.com/admin. With Forestry Remote, your site will transcend static.
Instead of having your content locked behind your CMS’s database, we just commit it to your git repository.
We make it easy for you to grab your content and walk away, although we don’t think you will ;)
@scottgallant & his team over @forestryio are doing really thoughtful work for static sites. Balancing for both tech/non-tech folks
Current fave is @forestryio – UI components like repeatable fields work well, clients like it, great team behind it.
Gotta say, @forestryio is awesome. Seems to 100% solve a very, very thorny set of problems.
wow @forestryio u guys really make it simple ❤️
Really enjoying using @forestryio - superb product that integrates brilliantly with git resulting in a hugely robust, version controlled, content store for "static sites". Paired with @Netlify, it becomes even more awesome. Great work.
In the end, we chose Hugo on @Netlify, with @forestryio as our CMS...
forestryio I love you. That's all.
Built my first site with @GoHugoIO and @forestryio. What a pleasure!
Managing my blog is massively easier with @forestryio - much better than my previous workflow (which is still compatible!)
No native mobile app required 📵 So impressed with the speed and ease of use of @forestryio on mobile web 💨 #jamstack
