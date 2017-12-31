Open navClose nav

A static CMS that commits

Give your editors the power of Git.
Create and edit Markdown-based content with ease.
Built for static site generators

Your site, your workflow

Write front-end code with Gatsby, Hugo, Jekyll or Vuepress and push to your Git repo. Forestry will pull in your commits and update the CMS.

Invite your team to create content in a rich UI. Their updates get committed back without merge conflicts.

Dev workflow
Trusted By
Editor friendly interface

Empower your editors

Your editing team deserves a powerful admin interface. Customize each page with Forestry’s rich editing fields.

Login from your yoursite.com/admin. With Forestry Remote, your site will transcend static.

Your entire team will be making commits

Your editing team won’t even realize they’re writing Markdown and committing to your repo.
Editor workflow

Own Your Content

Instead of having your content locked behind your CMS’s database, we just commit it to your git repository.

We make it easy for you to grab your content and walk away, although we don’t think you will ;)

Simple deployment

Host where you want

Your static site can live anywhere you want — including on Amazon S3, GitHub Pages, Netlify or Vercel.
Photo of Richard Gazdik
Twitter

‏Jekyll + Github + Forestryio (@forestryio) is a killer combo. It lightspeeds and makes CMS development "baby easy".
Photo of Michael Lee 🍕
Twitter

@scottgallant & his team over @forestryio are doing really thoughtful work for static sites. Balancing for both tech/non-tech folks
Photo of John Puddephatt‏‏
Twitter

‏Current fave is @forestryio – UI components like repeatable fields work well, clients like it, great team behind it.
Photo of Luc Perkins‏‏
Twitter

‏Gotta say, @forestryio is awesome. Seems to 100% solve a very, very thorny set of problems.
Photo of eliza sj
Twitter

wow @forestryio u guys really make it simple ❤️

Photo of Richard Gazdik
Twitter

‏Jekyll + Github + Forestryio (@forestryio) is a killer combo. It lightspeeds and makes CMS development "baby easy".
Photo of Michael Lee 🍕
Twitter

@scottgallant & his team over @forestryio are doing really thoughtful work for static sites. Balancing for both tech/non-tech folks
Photo of John Puddephatt‏‏
Twitter

‏Current fave is @forestryio – UI components like repeatable fields work well, clients like it, great team behind it.
Photo of Luc Perkins‏‏
Twitter

‏Gotta say, @forestryio is awesome. Seems to 100% solve a very, very thorny set of problems.
Photo of eliza sj
Twitter

wow @forestryio u guys really make it simple ❤️

